John S. Davidson Sr., 86, a native of Marietta, Georgia, and resident of Gibson passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

A visitation was held in his honor on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park-Houma (4511 West Park Ave., Gray) from 5 PM till 8:00 PM and Monday, October 16, 2017 at Christian Assembly. A religious service will take place at the church at 11:00 AM.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Morgan City Cemetery at 12:30 PM, ending with military honors.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alice Knope Davidson, children, Rebecca Ilene Welch (David), Elizabeth “Libby” G. Sample (Ray), Frank K. Davidson (Connie), and John S. Davidson Jr. (Amanda); sister, Gladys “Libby” McCall, and Louise Floyd; grandchildren, Randall, Chad (Amy), Elizabeth (Sam), Kelli (Scottie), Terry David Jr. (Emily), Brad (Ali), Nicolas, Jonah, Zander; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Jesyn, Sophie, Norah, Esra, Virginia, Luke, Addison, David, Ryan, Brennan, and Callie.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank K. and Gladys Nettles Davidson; siblings, Frank K. Davidson, William Davidson, Dorothy Cordell; grand-daughter, April Lynn Davidson.

He retired after 21 years from the U.S. Coast Guard. After retirement, he went to work for Mobil Oil, later worked for Steen Production Services and then founded Davidson Productions. He was a founding and faithful member of Christian Assembly in Schriever, where he helped build the church from the ground up. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his 22 acres of land in Gibson, and was a collector of coins and nautical items. He enjoyed spending time on his tractor who he affectionately named Veronica. He was kind hearted, giving, loving and admired by those who knew him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park- Houma is in charge of arrangements.