September 19, 1937 -October 19, 2017

John Robert “Spider” Bigler Sr., 80, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Spider was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Morgan City, the son of George and Edna Stansbury Bigler.

Spider was a faithful member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, Doric Lodge #87 and the St. Mary Parish Shriner Club. He was also a member of the Krewe of Bacchus in New Orleans.

After retiring from Murphy Oil, Spider and Adrienne moved to Stephensville where he loved living on the bayou. In the evenings, he could be found sitting on the back porch taking in the quietness. Spider loved his LSU Tigers! Of all the things that Spider did in his life, his children and grandchildren were his world and most prized possession, and he loved spending as much time as he could with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Adrienne Tibbs Bigler of Stephensville; three children, Jeanetta Phinney and husband Tim of New Orleans, John Robert Bigler II and wife Durlene of Houma, and Trent Bigler and wife Dainell of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Sayre Phinney, Brock Bigler, Alistair Phinney, Taylor Cox, Jace Bigler, Jared Bigler and Quinn Bigler; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Bigler and Tate Cox; one sister, Georgie Ann Bigler of Morgan City; and his beloved cat, Sami.

Spider was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Stansbury Bigler; and one sister, Doris Rulf.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Following the funeral services, Spider will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.