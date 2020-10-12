1935-2020

John Robert Drackett Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in The Woodlands, Texas, on October 3, 2020, surrounded by his wife and six children. John Robert was born in Morgan City, La., on November 11, 1935 to Catherine Griffin “Griff” (nee Hebert) and John Robert “Jack” Drackett.

Following graduation from S.L.I. (N/K/A University of Louisiana @ Lafayette) in 1957, John was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant stationed at Phalsbourg Air Base in France, where he served in the 32nd/38th Tac Reconn Squadron, retiring from the service as a Captain in 1969. John Robert enjoyed a long and storied career in the oil and gas industry that saw him move his family from south Louisiana to the great state of Texas.

John Robert was married to the love of his life, Gay, for 63 years and together they raised a loving family of six children instilling in them virtues of honor and integrity, emphasizing that faith and family should be honored above all. John Robert was a lifelong Episcopalian, former Junior Warden and Vestry Member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City, La., and most recently a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in The Woodlands, Texas. John Robert was also a member of Jerusalem Shriners and a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, member of Doric #205 F.& A.M.

John Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gay Bennett Drackett; his son, Robert Carter Drackett and wife Kathleen; daughters, Roxanne Drackett; Tara Hermis and husband, Walter; Lindy Walvoord and husband Jeff; Carolyn Campbell and husband Greg; Sarah Dismuke and husband, Richard; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a fourth due in December. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Jaclyn Drackett Cutone and husband, Camille and Joan Drackett Garber and husband, Charles, as well as seven nieces and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother Roy G. “Mike” Simmons.

The family would like to thank Dr. Moises I. Nevah and Dr. Tugrul Purnak for the extraordinary care provided to Dad over the past two years. In addition, thank you to the entire nursing staff of 9W Jones at Memorial Hermann TMC for the care and compassionate support they provided not only to our father, but also to our family. The family would like to offer special thanks to Dad’s nurses aide, Amylou, Dophil, Erin, Josh, Leo, Noricel, Peace, Saly, and Sesun and his angelic PCA’s Jennifer, Terreika, Christina and Kenny.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing restrictions and masks are required. The family will hold a private funeral service at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Morgan City, LA, followed by interment at the Morgan City Cemetery. Extended family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of John Robert’s life following the service on Wednesday. Further details will be provided at the visitation.

In keeping with government mandate, Hargrave Funeral Home and the church require that all guests wear face masks and adhere to social distancing protocols upon entry into the funeral home and church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA. 50037-0920.