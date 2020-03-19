March 7, 1932 — March 17, 2020

John M. Carter Jr., 88, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children.

John was born on March 7, 1932, in Franklin, the son of John M. Carter Sr. and Elda Gaspard Carter.

John served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia Cole Carter; seven children, Chris Carter of Morgan City, Nick Carter and wife Darlene of Amelia, Connie Giandelone and husband Johnny of Berwick, Ben Carter Sr. and wife Laura of Morgan City, Molly Rulf and husband Andy of Berwick, Matt Carter and wife Wendy of Morgan City, and Lisa Morgan and husband Billydan Sr. of Patterson; 14 grandchildren, Johnathan Carter and wife Lucy, Marilyn Carter, Brandie Mitchell and husband Steve, Emily Vaughn and husband Ryan, Joni Giandelone and partner Priscilla Percle, Jaci Larrowe and husband Austin, Jami Giandelone, Ben Carter Jr. and wife Katie, Austin Carter, Stacey Domangue and husband Dustin, Jason Rulf and wife Robin, Ty Carter, Mattie Carter, and Billydan Morgan Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, O.J. Cole and wife Tina, and Ronnie Cole and wife Maria; and one sister-in-law, Rita Provost. John is also survived by numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Elda Gaspard Carter; two grandsons, Brad Nicholas Carter and William John Morgan; daughter-in-law, Patricia Carter; five brothers and their wives; mother and father-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Darrell Solet and Dr. William Cefalu Jr. and the staff from Heart of Hospice specifically Sue, Pam, Nikki and Pastor Ronald McCoy for their loving care.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Carter, Ben Carter Sr., Matt Carter, Jason Rulf, Johnny Giandelone and Andy Rulf. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Carter and Billydan Morgan Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Morgan City Cemetery.