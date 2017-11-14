May 18, 1965-November 12, 2017

John Howell Vinson, a native of Alice, Texas and a resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at the age of 52.

John is survived by his mother, Kay Vinson of Morgan City; his children – a son, Seth Vinson of Tennessee and a daughter, Hanah Visseto of Illinois; a brother, Barry Vinson and a sister, Joann Vinson of Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Vinson.

Visitation for John will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home with interment in the Morgan City Mausoleum.