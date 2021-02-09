November 10, 1950 — January 30, 2021

John Francis Pecoraro, age 70, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Findlay, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 30, 2021.

He was born to the late Sam and Helena Pecoraro on November 10, 1950.

A retiree of Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., he loved automobiles, traveling, gardening, and visiting family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Frankie. He was well known for his inquisitive nature, kind charisma and unforgettable “Johnnyisms.” He was a loving man who never hesitated to help his family and friends. He was immensely proud of his children and let the world know it.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his wife of 41 years, Deanna, his two children, Jill Pecoraro and Kevin (Alexandra) Pecoraro, and his granddaughter, Francis Faye. He is also survived by two brothers, William (Alice) Pecoraro, Richard (Monica) Pecoraro; three sisters, Carolyn (Burton) Dupuis, Kay (Don) Summers, Kathy (Henry) Schexnayder and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Elizabeth (Walt) Reinhardt.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staffs at Ochsner St. Mary and Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson especially Dr. William (Bill) Cefalu and Dr. Shaun Yockelson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or your local COVID relief fund.

Visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 10 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with Father Toto presiding. Following Mass John will be cremated as per his wishes and his cremains will be buried in Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge.

Due to the current COVID situation masks are required at the Funeral Home and the Church. Please remember to Social Distance.