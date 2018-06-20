April 4, 1936-June 18, 2018

New Iberia — Funeral services celebrating the life of John David Jolet will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Mr. Jolet will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery following services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

John was born April 4, 1936 in Weeks Island to the late Emmett Jolet and the late Eunice Delcambre Jolet, and passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, June 18, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center. He was 82.

John was retired from United Gas with over 25 years of service. His life has revolved around his passion for playing and coaching softball. John was an integral part of the Sheriff’s League in St. Mary Parish and with Softball in Iberia Parish. During those years, he has worn many hats. From taking care of the playing fields, to coaching teams, to playing as the all-star first baseman, he was in his element when serving the softball leagues. His inspiration and dedication to the many players and coaches led to him being inducted into the Louisiana Softball Hall of Fame. John was also a past member of the Franklin Jaycees. Above all, being a husband, father, grandfather and brother were his greatest accomplishments. He leaves behind a legacy of love that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Rabb Jolet; his children, David Jolet, Steven Jolet and wife Carrie, and Shannon Jolet; his stepson, Robert Rabb; three grandchildren, Noah Jolet, Ryan Jolet and Elizabeth Lee; and his sister, Kathleen Jolet.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of first marriage, Gail Jolet; and his son, Christopher Jolet.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Jolet’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1604 W. Pinhook Rd., Ste. 203, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Serving as pallbearers will be David, Steven, Shannon, Noah, Ryan and Jeff Jolet.

To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to share memories of John, please visit his memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia, (337) 364-1881, is in charge of arrangements.