John Charles Eues, a native of Morgan City, former resident of Patterson, and a longtime resident of Berwick, passed away at the age of 51 on Thursday, June 18, 2020, following a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

John was born on March 23, 1969, the third of four children born to Earl and Mariko Eues. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and in his early years was a volunteer fireman in Centerville and Patterson. Not many can say that their job was a passion to them but John certainly did. He began a career in the Natural Gas Industry with Southern Natural Gas and was currently employed with Kinder Morgan, a career spanning over 20 years which shaped his life and kept him going, even through his pain and suffering in fighting cancer. His co-workers truly were his family away from home.

Funny, loving, determined, and most of all hard headed are just a few words that come to mind when thinking of John. Always the life of the party, there was never a dull moment when you were in his company. Nothing made him happier than making others laugh. He could always be found with a huge smile on his face and he had the most contagious laugh. He was also an avid LSU and Saints fan, a die-hard NASCAR follower, and last but certainly not least, he loved his family.

Although taken from this life all too early, his family takes great comfort in knowing that he fought the fight, and though not healed in the view of this world, they know he is truly healed and can take his rest with all his loved ones that have gone before him. He will be missed beyond measure and will be fondly remembered by all who were fortunate to have known him.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his daughter, Brittney Eues and her companion José; his son, Bradon Eues; his mother, Masue (Mariko) Matsuyama Eues; his siblings, Mary Grace E. Segura and her husband Art, Earl J. Eues Jr. and his wife Kristi, and Patricia E. Moses and her husband Fred; his grandchildren, Carleigh and Jory; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Joseph Eues Sr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson, with Monsignor Douglas Courville conducting the service. In keeping with his wishes he will be cremated following the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service.

Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 65 family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation and service at Ibert’s Mortuary. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org, by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by phone at (800) 805-5856.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.