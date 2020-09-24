John “Whop” Navy, Jr., 59, a native and resident of Verdunville, La. passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. until a rosary being recited at 1 p.m. at the St Jules Catholic Church in Franklin, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Tributes and Expressions will begin after the rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. with Father Peter Emusa serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Memories of John Jr., will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Anna Mae Navy; his children, Jonathan (Fallon) Lightfoot, Joshua (Waynisha) Navy and Valerie (Jacolby Paul); his mother, Elodia V. Navy all of Verdunville, La.; four brothers, Conley (Stacie) Verdun of Zachary, La., Leroy (Patricia) Navy of Apple Valley, CA, John Anthony (Keisha) Navy and Dewayne (Renee) Navy both Houma, La.; three sisters, Marcia (Gralin) Commodore and Jackie Navy both of Houma, La. and Janet (Morris) Mack of Franklin, La.; eight grandchildren; his god-mother, Janis V. Jones; one aunt, Catherine Verdun, three uncles, Charles Navy, Wilfred Verdun, and Delanor Verdun and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

John Jr. as preceded in death by his father, John Navy Sr.; paternal grandparents, Issac Navy Sr. and Gladys B. Wesley and maternal grandparents, Wilfred Verdun Sr. and Ruby Walker Verdun.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements. Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.