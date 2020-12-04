John “Cowboy” DeHart Sr., 58, born in Bayou DuLarge and a long-time resident of Bayou Vista, was called to his Heavenly Home, on Friday October 9, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family and friends.

John took pride in his work as a welder before becoming disabled. In his days of retirement, John enjoyed fishing, boat riding and eating all the boiled crabs he could get! John had a love/hate relationship with WWE Wrestling and would threaten to throw the TV out the door when wrestling wasn’t his way. John mostly liked to relax while enjoying life, sometimes a little too relaxed. So relaxed that John had the only stove that could take 24 hours to boil water! John loved telling stories of his childhood of being down the bayou or on their family’s shrimp boat to everyone he loved.

John will always be loved and remembered by his two sons, John P. DeHart Jr. and Earl E. DeHart; one daughter, Riva D. Justilian and spouse Steven; two stepchildren, Vincent DeHart, and Victoria Trejo and spouse Robert; five grandchildren, Amie, Kassidee, Preston, Victor and Amelia; two brothers, Joseph DeHart and spouse Theresa, and Edwin DeHart and spouse Pam; one sister, Virgie DeHart; two sisters-in-law, Penny Hargrove and Crystal DeHart; his two former spouses and friends, Paula Porche and Tammy Rice; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was reunited at the golden gates with his parents, Ernest and Virginia (LeBouf) DeHart; four brothers, Wayne, Rusty, Chris and Keith “T-Boy” DeHart; one sister, Rose Marie; and four angel grandbabies.

A memorial visitation will be held for John on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 5 pm until time of memorial services at 6:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help cover cost of services.