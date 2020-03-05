July 23, 1939 — March 4, 2020

Joe J. Glenn, a longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 80.

Joe was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Morgan City and a standup Christian. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a dedicated business man. Joe built and started Joe’s Boots and was also a vital partner to his brother-in-law at their company, G&G Supply. He enjoyed old time gospel and even had a radio show with KQKI for many years. His favorite hobby, Intarsia woodworking, required both great patience and a sharp eye. It was intrinsic work that Joe excelled at and he made the most beautiful pieces imaginable. He will be deeply missed.

Joe is survived by his children, Scott Glenn and his wife, Angelia, and Cindy Welch and her husband, John; his siblings, Willow “Jean” Ganaway and Demple Dunkin; his grandchildren, Ashley Welch, Chassidy Glenn and Joseph Glenn and his step-grandchildren, Alisha Flenner, Stephanie Flenner and Rebekah Flenner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggie Allred Glenn; his parents, Joseph and Dolly Glenn; his sibling, Gladys Barnes; and a grandson, Michael Welch.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Morgan City. Following services, Joe will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.