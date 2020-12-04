Jody Williamson, a past resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 73.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Aucoin Williamson; children, Brian Williamson, Adrienne Ball and Renee’ Tardiff; siblings, Peter Williamson, David Williamson and Melissa Kauth; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Morgan City Cemetery, with a catered lunch following until 4 p.m. at Lake End Park.