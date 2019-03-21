JODY R. DELAUNE

Thu, 03/21/2019 - 10:21am

Jody R. Delaune, 66, a native of New Iberia and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He is survived by a sister, Nanette Lejeune of New Iberia; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Visitation will be Thursday, 5-8 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

