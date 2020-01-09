JoAnn M. Rawls, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and formerly of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away January 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A private ceremony will be held by the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Embrew Mitchell and Dorothy Louvent Mitchell.

Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Whitehead (Del); son, Mitchell Rawls (Shari); sister, Joy Carmichael (Carl); grandsons, Austin Whitehead, Matthew Whitehead (Anna) and Zachary Case (Katie); and great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Case.

JoAnn was a retired legal secretary. She loved scrapbooking, playing bridge, and Saints and LSU football. She was a proud member of Trinity Episcopal Church and spent many hours working on the Altar Guild and needle pointing seat cushions for the altar. Her favorite pastime however, was her three grandsons, whom she adored more than anything in the world.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa especially Dr. Stephen Browne, Shirley Zito, Stacey Melton, April Hambright, Brittani Pollion, Ransey O’Daniel and Rebekah Kennemer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa, 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Northport, AL 35473 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 302 Greenwood Street, Morgan City, LA 70380