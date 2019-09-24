Article Image Alt Text

JOANIE LYNN WILLIAMS

Tue, 09/24/2019 - 12:28pm

Joanie Lynn Bernauer Williams, 57, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Bernauer of Franklin; a son, Shane Burns of Kaplan; a daughter Shaia Bernauer of Morgan City; two sisters, Jamie Guidry and Jeannine Simoneaux; a brother, Cheyenne Burns; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather and grandparents.
There are no plans for a memorial service at this time.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

