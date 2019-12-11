JOAN GALLAGHER KELLEBREW

Joan G. Kellebrew, of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Joan was born on February 28 in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was raised in Eudora, AR. She has been a resident of Franklin, La. since 1970 and was a retiree of Columbian Chemicals.

Joan lived a full life surrounded by friends and relatives. She loved making floral arrange-ments, collecting cook-books, and LSU football. Mainly, her first love was being a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Joan’s grandchildren loved vis-iting with her and par-ticularly appreciated her nurturing ways, wit, and wisdom. Joan especially enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was also fond of and active for many years with the Krewe of Teche and Krewe of Agmarol Car-nival Clubs.

Joan is survived by her husband of 70 years, Albert Clinton “A. C.” Kellebrew; her two sons and their spouses, Kelly Kel-lebrew and his wife Julie of Gillette, WY, and Clay Kellebrew and his wife Amy of Franklin; four grandchildren, Kade Kellebrew, Karsen Kellebrew and his wife Crystal, Payton Kellebrew, and Tal Kellebrew; and three great grandchildren, Tavey, Kellen, and Korbin Kellebrew. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Gallagher Ellington and her husband James of McGhee, AR; her brother, Lewis Gal-lagher and his wife Nor-ma of McKinney, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur William Gal-lagher and Stella Birtcher Gallagher.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Monday, De-cember 9th, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday, December 10th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service conducted by Rev. Joseph Sauce. Following the services, she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kade Kellebrew, Karsen Kellebrew, Payton Kellebrew, and Tal Kellebrew, and nephews, Jim Allen and Chuck Holcombe.

The family also wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff and to the staff of Franklin Foundation Hospital for their love and com-passionate care of our mother.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider dona-tions in Joan’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, https:—alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, Phone: 866-232-8484.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condo-lences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.