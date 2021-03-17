Joan Breaux Alpha, 91, a native of Morgan City, former resident of Patterson and resident of Woodworth, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Visitation was Saturday at Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment was at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, parents, grandson and siblings.

John Kramer & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.