Jimmietta Burns Palmature, 81, a resident of Morgan City, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM at her residence.

Jimmietta loved going fishing with her husband Jimmie, gardening, and took great pride in caring for her family and friends.

A funeral discourse will be held on Zoom on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Ralph Palmature; two children, Jimmie Jude Palmature and wife Norma, and Susan Marie Palmature; one sister, Mrs. Floyd (Shirley ) Hymel all of Morgan City, LA: a brother-in-law, Lonzo Palmature, Jr. and wife, Wanderlucia Palmature of New Iberia, LA; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jimmietta was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother, her father and mother-in-law ; three-brothers-in-law and two grandsons.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.