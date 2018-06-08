Jimmie Lee Turner, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by three daughters, Shantyl Yoland, Dianca Joy and Myia Taylor, all of Los Angeles; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.