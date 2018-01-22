January 7, 1955 -January 19, 2018

Jill Marie Hebert, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at the age of 63 following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jill was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many, who had a smile that could light up the darkest of days. A devout Catholic and a woman of deep faith in the Lord, Jill was an active member of the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, the Catholic Daughters – Court Assumption, and the Good Samaritans Bereavement Group, as well as a supporter of St. John Elementary and Hanson Memorial High School. She had a love of the outdoors, enjoying working in her yard, going for walks, and simply taking in the wonders of nature. Her greatest passion in life though was her family whom she deeply loved, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed but her memory will continue to live on in all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 13½ years, Mark A. Hebert; her two sons, Eric Scott Mire and his wife Neka and Denny Paul Mire and his wife Brandi; four daughters, Seaneen Hebert, Jenee Leger and her husband Chris, Paige Hebert, and Mackenzie Hebert; five siblings, Sandra Lee Hebert, Michel “Skip” Hebert Jr. and his wife Patty, Robert Lewis “Bob” Hebert, Alan Timothy “Tim” Hebert and his wife Cindy, and William “Billy” Hebert; and 13 grandchildren, Julian Sage Mire, Razel Elizabeth Mire, Draven Wayne Mire, Gabrielle Marie Mire, Caden Paul Mire, Davin John Mire, Aubrey Lynn Mire, Julian Paul Melancon, Cullen Perry Melancon, Annelise Amelia Hebert, Isabelle Grace Leger, Londyn Jolie Leger, and Karmyn Isabelle Pierre.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Champagne Turner; her father and stepmother, Michel “Mitch” Hebert and Shirley Hebert; and one sister, Linda Kay Hebert Case.

Funeral services celebrating Jill’s life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at the Church of the Assumption during a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Lloyd Benoit as Celebrant. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her sons, Eric and Denny, and her brothers, Skip, Bob, Tim and Billy. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church beginning at 9 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m.

