Jessie Jones Jr., 83, a native and resident of Verdunville, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Centerville.
He is survived by his wife, Janis V. Jones of Verdunville; two children, Byron Jones of Berwick and Andre’ Jones of Franklin; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings, Leroy Jones of Aurora, Colorado, the Rev. Larry Jones Sr. of Verdunville, Lester Jones of Maurice and Diane Pillette of Lafayette; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death his parents and two brothers.
