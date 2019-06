Jessie Adams, 82, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He is survived by three sisters, Leola Andrewes, Joyce Lacoste and Cornelia Pellissier; a brother, Frank Adams Sr.; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.