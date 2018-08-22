Jessie “Mae” Mary Daniels, 80, a native of St. Francisville, La. and a resident of Centerville, La., died Thursday at 6:56 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, La.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Full Gospel Community Church, with burial rites to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Israelite Cemetery, Elm Street, Centerville.

She is survived by two sons, Willie Daniels of Patterson and Sammy Daniels of Centerville; two daughters, Annette Marie Daniels and Rose Marie James, both of Centerville; sis sisters, Viola Williams of Baton Rouge, Idella Gray and her husband James, Janice Warren and her husband David, both of Houma, La., Augusta Richardson, Lucille Rideaux and Rose Mary Elair and her husband Paul, all of Centerville; eight grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, five brothers and three sisters

Officiating minister is Rev. Nelson Davis Jr.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge.