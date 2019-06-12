Jessica Marie “MoMoo” Engleton, 54, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, La., a resident of Beaumont, Texas., and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:20 a.m. at the Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. Reverend Ronald McCoy will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson, La.

Memories of Jessica will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Donald Engleton of Patterson, La.; two children, Amos Engleton of Beaumont, TX and Angel Engleton of Temple, TX, five grandchildren; her siblings, Mrs. Brian (Caroline) Druilhet, Clarence (Angie) Williams, and Michael (Nitausha) Williams all of Sioux City, IA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.