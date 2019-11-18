JESSE REYNAUD JR.

11/22/1920 — 11/14/2019

Jesse E. Reynaud Jr., age 98, a native of New Iberia and a resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home on November 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Jesse served his country during World War II as a Gunner’s Mate in the United States Coast Guard from August 1942 to October 1945. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his discharge, Jesse went to work as a Switchman for the Southern Pacific Railroad until his retirement in 1982. Jesse was a member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 242, VFW Post 4222 and served as Chaplain of the VFW Funeral Squad. He also enjoyed boating, duck hunting, and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Jesse E. Reynaud III and wife Linda of Morgan City, Gary Reynaud and wife Mary Lynn of Morgan City, and Kim Reynaud and wife Tammi of Lafayette; two daughters, Cathy Jean Gagliardo and husband Paschal of College Station, Texas, and Donna Richard and husband Brian Sr. of Morgan City; and one sister, Iris Miller and husband Max of Franklin. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse E. Reynaud Sr. and Antoinette Bouy Reynaud; first wife, Lillian Bergeron Reynaud and second wife, Amy Etienne Reynaud. He was also preceded by his four brothers, Francis “Sonny,” Kenward “Kenny,” Vernon and Elton “Pickle” Reynaud; his two sisters, Ruth Delaune and Joyce Smith; and great-grandson, Landon Peffley.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Reynaud, Jon Reynaud, Rowdy Reynaud, Mark Speich, Daniel Reynaud, Brian Richard Jr. and Ryan Richard. Honorary pallbearers will be Jase Reynaud, Colby Roy, Kyle Roy, Bryce Miguez, Parker Speich and Connor Porta.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Hargrave Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until time of services. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Military honors will be conducted by the East St. Mary Parish VFW Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jesse’s memory to the East St. Mary Parish VFW Funeral Squad.