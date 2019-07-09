Jerry W. Gaddis Sr. passed away on Monday, July 8th following a brief illness. Jerry was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1947 and was a long-time resident of Morgan City.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlene Roe Gaddis; his son, Jerry Gaddis Jr. and wife, Carey; and his daughter, Allison Chighizola and ex-husband and best friend, Keith. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Gaddis and wife, Ann, of Fort Myers, Florida, as well as his grandsons, Shade Suire, Greg Gaddis, Alex Gaddis, Grant Chighizola, Kyle Chighizola and Evan Chighizola, along with one great-granddaughter, Remmi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Carl Warren and his sister, Carla.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Thursday, July 11th from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Jerry will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to St. Jude in Jerry’s memory.