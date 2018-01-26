Jerry Ruffin Jr., 53, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Southdown Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Linda G. Ruffin; his son, Shamone Ruffin of Morgan City; three daughters, Jeri’Nisha Ruffin, Tapangie Ruffin and Nikita Ruffin, all of Houma; his father, Gerald Ruffin Sr. of Richmond, California; one brother, Brandon Ruffin of Oak, California; four sisters, Amy Ruffin of Bakersfield, California, Karen Gaither of Houston, Gabrielle Miles of New Orleans and Tina Ruffin of Pittsburg, California; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.