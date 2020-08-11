Jerry Daniel Mire Sr., age 87, a native of Plaquemine, La., and a resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Affectionately known as Jerry Man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, inventing, working and working in his yard. He and his brother Curtis founded the Crankshaft Company, a very successful business, in 1953. He served his tour of duty in the U.S. Army in Alaska for 3 years.

Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are: Jerry Mire Jr. and companion Rebecca Sykes, Shelley Michel and husband Michael, and Lucas and husband Gael Guzman-Medrano. Grandchildren: Jeri Denise Wood, David Paul Mire, Anthony Mire, Jessica Mire, Kimberly Broyles, Laikyn Michel. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren; Aaron, Kobe, Kaylie, Dillon, Ethan, Brice, Nathan, and Malachi as well as one sister, Joyce Percle, and her husband Norman and Companion Roberta Darby Mire.

Jerry was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Theodore and Hattie Mire, and one child Michael Mire. Three siblings ; Curtis Mire, Ruth Ashley and Jane Chustz.

Arrangements are pending and are being handled by Hargrave Funeral Home.