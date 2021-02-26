February, 9, 1936 — February 17, 2021

Jerrie S. Hockett Freia, 85, of Pace, Florida, passed away on February 17, 2021.

Jerrie was born on February, 9, 1936 in Wheeler, Texas to Calvin and Viola Hockett. She lived and raised her family in Morgan City, Louisiana and moved to Pace, Florida three years ago.

Jerrie was a lifetime Catholic and member of the American Pomeranian Club, a founding member of the Cajun Pomeranian Club.

She is survived by her three sons, Joseph Freia Jr., Kenneth Freia and Brian Freia; daughter, Vanessa Freia Naquin; sister, Sybil Jo Gauget; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research foundations.

A private family service will be held in Morgan City at Morgan City Cemetery and Mausoleum.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy., Pensacola, FL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.