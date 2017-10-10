Jennifer Tabb Roger, 55, a native of Milton, Florida and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Roger of Patterson; daughter, Shyra Tabb of Bayou Vista; son, David Tabb Jr. of Franklin; one grandson; two sisters, Susan Parrish of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Teresa Sessions of Milton, Florida; and two brothers, Michael McCall of Bayou Vista and Patrick McCall of Milton, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Memorial services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Crossing Place in Bayou Vista.