Jeffrey Alan Perkins, 51, a resident of Berwick, died March 12, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital.

He is survived by his fiancé; parents, Mary and Chuck Watson; 11 brothers, Noah, Adam, Everett, Mike, Chuck, Charles, Ray, Paul, Tony, James and Shawn; and a sister, Sonya.

He was preceded in death by his biological parents, his son and a brother.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1801 Filmore St. in Morgan City.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.