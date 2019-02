Jeffery Dale Fields, 51, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Nov. 22, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Shawna Fields of Pocasset, Oklahoma; a son, Jacob Fields of Norman, Oklahoma; and a brother, John Fields of Gibson.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother.

A celebration of life will be Feb. 23 at Lake End Park in Morgan City. Contact Shawna for details