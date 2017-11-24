August 22, 1957 - November 22, 2017

Jeffery Anthony DiMatteo, a native of Houma and a longtime resident of Bayou Vista, passed away at his home at the age of 60 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, following a lengthy illness.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife, Jennifer Jenkins DiMatteo; three step-children, Paul Fulmer Jr., Alexis Ross and Emma LaFleur; his sister, Jeannie DiMatteo Landry and her husband Chris and children, Cherie and Richey Garrett, Melissa and James Deshotels, Gary and Kristi Duhon, Jimmy Duhon, and Christina and Blaze Harrison; and sister-in-law, Terri S. DiMatteo and children, Matthew and Leah DiMatteo, Brandon and Melanie DiMatteo, and Christopher DiMatteo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ralph DiMatteo and Josephine Cavallo DiMatteo; his brother, John Ralph “Johnny” DiMatteo Jr.; and his first wife, Melinda Fredrick DiMatteo.

Funeral services for Jeff will be held at a later date with his family during a private inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, conducted by Father Herb Bennerfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made for Masses to be said for the repose of Jeff’s soul to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P. O. Box 632, Morgan City, LA 70381-0632.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.