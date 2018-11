Jeannette Theall, 84, died Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

She is survived by her children Dianne Oliver, Douglas Theall, Donald Theall, David Theall and Dan Theall; a sister, Karen Whiting; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Services will be Saturday at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista, Nebraska.