August 26, 1932 — August 2, 2020

Jeanette Firmin Dufrene, 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Maison Jardin Assisted Living.

Jeanette was born August 26, 1932, in Hessmer, Louisiana, the daughter of Louis Firmin and Lillian Roy Firmin.

Jeanette was a faithful Catholic who was a member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church Ladies Altar Society. She was a member of the St. Mary AARP where she was known as, “The Coffee Lady.” She enjoyed being in the outdoors tending to her garden or working in her yard.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Barry J. Dufrene and fiancé Joan Simon of Morgan City, and Terry Dufrene and wife Lynette of New Orleans; one daughter, Phyllis Dufrene and husband Harold “Buck” Buchanan of Petal, Mississippi; five grandchildren, April DosRamos and husband Josh, Robert “Bobby” Dufrene and wife Paige, Elise Dufrene Sanford and husband Paul, Evan Dufrene and Adelle Dufrene; four great-grandchildren, James Gage Sanford, Madison DosRamos, Brant DosRamos and Teresa DosRamos; one great-great-granddaughter, Bailee Rachal; and one brother, James Firmin and wife Evelyn of Marksville. Joey Barrilleaux and Justin Simon also knew her as grandma.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lillian Firmin; husband, Robert J. Dufrene; brother, Marvin Firmin; sister, Theresa Theriot; and granddaughter, Theresa Dufrene.

The family appreciates the many acts of kindness shown to Ms. Jeanette by her neighbors and friends, Melinda Frederick, Denise Price and Claudia Townsley. The family would like to thank the care givers, Mary Watson, Dee Dee Acosta, Deadra Garrett, and the staff of Maison Jardin Assisted Living for the love and compassion they showed in caring for Ms. Jeanette.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Terry Dufrene, Buck Buchanan, Louis Theriot, Bobby Dufrene, Brant DosRamos, Justin Simon and Adelle Dufrene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor officiating. Following Mass, mausoleum entombment services will be held at 2 p.m. in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery in New Orleans with Father Emmanuel Mulenga officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Bernadette Catholic Church Ladies Altar Society, 1112 Saturn Road, Morgan City, LA 70380.

Due to the health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 130 people in attendance at the funeral Mass, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering Sacred Heart Church.