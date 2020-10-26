Jeanette DeHart, 83, a native of St. Martinville and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

She is survived by three daughters, Trudy Harrington of Arlington, Texas, Addie Alcina of Patterson and Judy Walters of Morgan City; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, a brother and a sister.

Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.