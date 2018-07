Jaymes Raffray, 31, a native of Houma and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, July 15, 2018, at his residence.

He is survived by his mother, Karen Hatcher of Chickamauga, Georgia; and one sister, Crystal Roberts of Napoleonville.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.