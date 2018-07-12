July 9, 2018

Jayce Anthony Price was born and earned his angel wings on July 9th, 2018, surrounded by his loving parents.

Jayce was the son of Gerald and Keely Price. He is survived by his sister, Lainey; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Robbie Toups of Berwick; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Becky Price of Morgan City; and his godparents, Blake Toups and Brittani Bourque. Jayce is also survived by his aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellie Mae; his maternal great-grandfather, Charles Brown Sr.; his paternal great-grandmother, Barbara Price; and aunt, Ashley Price.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Following services, Jayce will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.