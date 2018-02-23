JASMINE AMANDA REAL REBARDI MORGAN

March 24, 1986-February 19, 2018

Jasmine Amanda Leal Rebardi Morgan, 31, a resident of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018, in Lafayette.

Jasmine was born on March 24, 1986, in Morgan City, the daughter of Mark Rebardi and Jessica Leal.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, David Morgan; three daughters, Lexus Leal of Gibson, Chloe Leal of Berwick, and McKenzie Morgan of Iowa, Louisiana; her mother, Jessica Leal Gaspar and husband Matthew of Gibson; one brother, Chanc Leal of Oregon; one sister, Sable Leal of Berwick; two stepbrothers, Chandler Gaspar of Gretna and Dylan Gaspar of Schriever; grandmother, Judy Leal; aunt, Sandra Kliebert and husband Hewitt of Pierre Part; and uncle, Lonnie Rebardi of Ricohoc.

Jasmine was preceded in death by her father, Mark Rebardi.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.