July 13, 1938 - December 7, 2018

Janice Naquin Cole, a resident of Baldwin for the past 54 years, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Friday morning, December 7, 2018, at her home.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Janice was born in Franklin on July 13, 1938, the eldest of three children born to Dave and Marie Naquin. She was a licensed Cosmetologist, having worked for over 60 years, who truly loved her work as well as all of her customers. Some of her favorite pastimes were crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren as well as family and friends, watching old westerns, especially John Wayne movies, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and longtime devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin, who had a deep faith in the Lord, a generous heart, and a kind nature, but also didn’t hesitate to speak her mind. She had a smile as big as her heart and a boisterous laugh that was contagious. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Percy “Popa” Cole; four children, David Cole and his wife Marie, Travis Cole and his wife Susan, Johanna Cole Pham and her husband Phuoc, and Blane Cole and his wife Rebecca; nine grandchildren, Christine Andrus and her husband Jarrod, Chandler Cole and her fiancé Dusty, Hydie Cole, Mattie Sue Cole, Abby Cole, Cole Matthew Pham, Claire Margaret Pham, Seth Cole and his wife Kelli, and Ethan Cole; six great grandchildren, Mason, Emma, Luke, Emberlyn, Salem, and Asher; sisters, Patricia “Patsy” Rodriguez and Johanna “Fran” Viator and her husband Ray; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave T. Naquin and Marie Hebert Naquin; paternal grandparents, Jack Naquin and Ida Becnel Naquin; maternal grandparents, Alfred J. Hebert and Johanna Kuhlman Hebert; brother-in-law, Raphael Etienne “Pookie” Rodriguez Jr.; godchild, Rebecca Rodriguez; and great niece, Celia Marie Picard.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 10, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church during a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Father Cedric Sonnier was the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Bill Melancon concelebrating. Lectors were Johanna Cole Pham, Claire Margaret Pham, and Marie Cole. Serving as pallbearers were David Cole, Travis Cole, Blane Cole, Phuoc Pham, Seth Cole, and Cole Matthew Pham. Music for the Mass was provided by Stephanie Hoffpauir.

Visitation was observed Monday at Sacred Heart from 9 a.m. until service time.

