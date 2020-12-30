JANICE MARIE PIERE DOUTHERD

Janice Marie Pierre Doutherd, a native and resident of Charenton, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until private services at 11 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Israelite Divine Church Cemetery in Charenton.

She is survived by three daughters, Thanica Doutherd and Destiny Braxton, both of Charenton, and Katherine Braxton of Patterson; a brother, Leroy Pierre Jr. of Morgan City; two sisters, Delores Reynolds of New Iberia and Shirley Stevenson of Jeanerette; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.