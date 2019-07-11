December 15, 1936 – July 9, 2019

Janice Bodin LaJaunie went to her eternal reward in the late morning hours on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital with her husband at her side.

Janice was born in Baldwin on Tuesday, December 15, 1936, one of four children born to George and Agnes Bodin. She was a lifelong resident of Baldwin and was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She worked for many years as a secretary for the Law Office of Bauer, Darnall, Boudreaux, and McNulty.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert “Boo” LaJaunie; one daughter, Robin LaJaunie; one grandson, Dustin Kirkland and his wife Paige; one great grandson and one great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son, Robert J. “Bobby” LaJaunie Jr.; her parents, George L. Bodin Sr. and Agnes Talbot Bodin; two brothers, George L. Bodin Jr. and Alfred “Freddie” Bodin; and one sister, Agnes “Cele” Boudreaux.

The family has chosen to have private services.

