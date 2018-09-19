October 19, 1955-September 16, 2018

Janet Marie Smith, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, was unexpectedly called to her heavenly home on September 16, 2018, at the age of 62.

Those left to cherish Janet’s beautiful memory are her adoring godchild, Brittany Moffett and her husband, Clayton; her great-nieces, Norah and Sydney Moffett; her aunts, loving friends, and a host of cousins who were like siblings to her.

What Janet enjoyed most in life was spending time with her family. Janet was known as the caretaker of her family, whether she was watching her great-nieces or cooking for others she was the person you called about everything. If she wasn’t with her family Janet could be found watching “Days of Our Lives” or another soap opera. She proudly served at MC Bank for five years where she forged lifelong friendships and memories her coworkers will always cherish. Janet held a deep love for experiencing new places while traveling and had a family trip planned to visit Tennessee.

Janet joins in heaven her parents, Doris and Ray Smith; maternal grandparents, Lelia and Clinton Pontiff; paternal grandparents, Stella and Julius Smith, and her brother Dale Smith.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Thursday, September 20, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, September 21, 2018, at 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Pharr Chapel. Following services Janet will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.