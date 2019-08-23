Article Image Alt Text

JAMES WILLIAM MORRISON

James William Morrison, 85, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Miracle Revival Center Church in Bayou Vista. Burial will follow in Amelia.
He is survived by a brother, Thomas Morrison of Patterson; and three sisters, Evelyn Sears and Aljosie Harding, both of Patterson and Marie Pratt of Morgan City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and a brother.
Golden Meadows Funeral Home in St. Martinville is in charge of arrangements.

