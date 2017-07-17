February 8, 1917 – July 12, 2017

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial for James W. “Jim” Lanclos Sr., a native of Centerville, former longtime resident of Jeanerette, resident of New Iberia for the past 2½ years, and World War II Army Veteran, who passed away at the age of 100 on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital in New Iberia. Following the Mass Jim will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Blaine, Glenn, Scott, Jason, Aaron, and Andy Lanclos. Celebrant for the Mass will be Father Ruben Primor with Father Oneil Landry concelebrating.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Monday, July 17th, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, July 18th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 8 a.m. and continue until time of service at 11 a.m.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his sons, William W. “Bill” Lanclos Sr., Glenn K. Lanclos and wife Sheryll “Sam”, and Mickey L. Lanclos and wife Amanda, all of Centerville; his daughters, Karlyne L. Hebert and Darlene L. Hebert, both of New Iberia; daughters-in-law, Loyce Lanclos and Susan Lanclos; 17 grandchildren, Rhonda, Rosaline, Robin, Roxanne, Jason, Scott, Glenn, Blaine, Aaron, Andy, Jamie, Shanda, Katelyn, Candace, Laura, Rachel, and Michelle; 31 great grandchildren, Sarah, Katherine, Rene, Wayne, Rachel, Anna, Wesley, Makenzie, Alyssa, Alex, Chloe, Aiden, Amber, Landon, Noah, Cooper, Whit, Zoe, Gabriel, Drake, Harli, Colt, Gracelynn, Jean Paul, Peyton, Rhyan, Korey, Luke, Levi, Logan, and Ella Mae; seven great great grandchildren, Alleigh, Tenleigh, Charlee, Olive, Heath, Basin, and Barrett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander B. Lanclos Sr. and Adele LeBlanc Lanclos; his wife, Anna Mae Edler Lanclos; his sons: Ricky B. Lanclos (infant twin of Mickey) and James “Jimmy” W. Lanclos Jr.; two grandchildren, Betsy Lanclos and William W. “Billy” Lanclos Jr.; two sons-in-law, Carlyle Hebert and Harold Hebert; as well as by nine brothers, Lawrence, Rufus, Henry, Clarence, Livingston, Austin, Homer, Alton, and Ben Lanclos Jr.; and three sisters, Agnes L. Babin, Lillian LaGrange and Lorraine Robicheaux.

