JAMES STOVES

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:44pm Anonymous

James Stoves, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Howard 3rd Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Crozier Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Marcus Stoves of Franklin and Corey Stoves of Houma; a daughter, Shenicka Stoves of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a daughter, a grandson, parents and seven siblings.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017