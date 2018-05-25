James Smith Jr.

James Smith Jr.

Fri, 05/25/2018 - 10:37am zachary fitzgerald

James Smith Jr., 49, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lille Woolens Smith of Thibodaux; two sons, James Smith III of Thibodaux and Anderson Bolden of Franklin; four daughters, Kelly Smith, Angela Smith and Jamiee Smith, all of Thibodaux, and Jarranaja Smith of Morgan City; mother, Estelle Joseph Smith; five sisters, Yvonne Smith, Victoria Smith, Nancy Smith, Kathie Smith and Rihanna Smith, all of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018