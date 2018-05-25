James Smith Jr., 49, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lille Woolens Smith of Thibodaux; two sons, James Smith III of Thibodaux and Anderson Bolden of Franklin; four daughters, Kelly Smith, Angela Smith and Jamiee Smith, all of Thibodaux, and Jarranaja Smith of Morgan City; mother, Estelle Joseph Smith; five sisters, Yvonne Smith, Victoria Smith, Nancy Smith, Kathie Smith and Rihanna Smith, all of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.