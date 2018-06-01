James Smith, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Cornerstone Baptist Church Ceme-tery.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Whitrack Smith of Houma; three daughters, Gina Mitchell, Melissa Smith and Cesali Williams, all of Houma; a brother, Lionel Smith Sr. of Franklin; five sisters, Emma Harris, Fannie Coleman, Ora Glover and Sarah Joseph, all of Houma, and Yvonne Smith of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.