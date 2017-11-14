February 27, 1971 - November 9, 2017

Memorial services for James S. Melancon will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Billy Ruskoski officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date in the Franklin Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his father. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until service time.

James was a native and former longtime resident of Franklin and a resident to Garden City for the past two years who passed away unexpectedly at the age 46 on Thursday, November 9, 2017. In his earlier years James worked as an auto mechanic and later on went to work in the oilfield. Some of his favorite pastimes were working on engines, tinkering in the shop, and woodworking. But his true joy in life was spending time with his son Ethan.

Memories of James will forever remain in the hearts of his son, Ethan Melancon; his mother, Deborah Robichaux Melancon; his sister, LaClaire Melancon Achee and her husband Chris; his nieces, Caitlin and Lauren Achee; and his significant other, Danielle H. Boudreaux and her children, James Curtis Guillory III and Kyrsten Reneé Boudreaux.

Those that have gone on before James that he is now reunited with include his father, James C. “Snowball” Melancon; his paternal grandparents, Severin C. Melancon and Marian Chauvin Melancon; and maternal grandparents, Tilman Robichaux and Myrtle Thibodaux Robichaux.

