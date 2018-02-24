Arthur "Mr. Okra" James Robinson Sr., 74, a native and resident of New Orleans, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:09 pm.

A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Marigny Opera House 725 St. Ferdinand Street New Orleans, LA 70117.

“Mr. Okra,” as he was known to many, is survived by his nine children, Sergio Robinson, Arthur J. Robinson, Jr., Seneria Robinson Crawford, Theron Robinson, Eferm Robinson all of New Orleans, Ronald Robinson of Franklin, La, Rinaldo Robinson of New Orleans, Kemo Charles Robinson of Morgan City, and Teddy Stanberry and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews.

Arthur Sr. was preceded in death by his parents; his nine siblings, and one daughter.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City, Franklin, Houma and Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.